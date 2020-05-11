US Forecast

US Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;53;37;51;33;Clouds and sun, cold;W;15;44%;21%;9

Albuquerque, NM;74;52;82;52;Increasingly windy;SW;18;25%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;52;42;55;40;Clouds and sun;S;6;60%;0%;5

Asheville, NC;57;36;62;45;Mostly cloudy, cool;NW;7;51%;36%;5

Atlanta, GA;65;44;72;51;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;5;43%;36%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;61;44;60;45;Sunshine and breezy;W;17;36%;1%;10

Austin, TX;84;68;83;70;Couple of t-storms;SSE;8;73%;79%;5

Baltimore, MD;61;43;62;45;Clouds and sun;W;12;37%;1%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;83;59;84;67;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;9;55%;15%;11

Billings, MT;43;37;57;43;A shower or two;WNW;7;75%;94%;2

Birmingham, AL;71;46;76;55;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;43%;16%;9

Bismarck, ND;53;28;51;41;Rather cloudy;SE;12;53%;44%;3

Boise, ID;83;52;69;46;Cooler;W;9;44%;44%;3

Boston, MA;59;41;58;39;Sunshine and breezy;W;18;37%;13%;9

Bridgeport, CT;58;40;57;38;Partly sunny;WNW;16;39%;5%;9

Buffalo, NY;44;30;46;29;Clouds and sun, cold;WNW;15;45%;59%;6

Burlington, VT;53;35;51;32;Partly sunny, cold;W;12;31%;36%;8

Caribou, ME;56;32;39;28;Colder with clearing;NW;14;73%;44%;4

Casper, WY;54;33;72;39;Warmer;SSE;10;53%;56%;6

Charleston, SC;77;52;70;56;Partly sunny;SSE;8;45%;12%;11

Charleston, WV;49;36;60;40;Cool with some sun;WSW;6;50%;15%;7

Charlotte, NC;66;41;66;50;Sunny intervals;S;5;44%;32%;7

Cheyenne, WY;48;37;67;43;Mostly cloudy;SW;12;55%;30%;8

Chicago, IL;47;41;56;44;Sun, some clouds;SE;7;44%;2%;9

Cleveland, OH;47;41;54;41;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;48%;27%;8

Columbia, SC;72;43;73;50;Partly sunny, nice;SE;5;39%;26%;11

Columbus, OH;46;31;56;36;Variable clouds;WNW;8;53%;14%;5

Concord, NH;65;37;55;32;Sunshine and cooler;W;16;33%;46%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;65;79;67;Thunderstorms;S;15;82%;77%;3

Denver, CO;53;43;77;48;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;6;45%;9%;11

Des Moines, IA;57;40;64;46;Cloudy;SE;6;39%;44%;3

Detroit, MI;48;32;56;32;Mostly sunny;N;9;43%;5%;9

Dodge City, KS;46;37;56;47;Cloudy and breezy;SE;21;83%;77%;2

Duluth, MN;51;31;53;35;Mostly sunny;SW;5;37%;9%;8

El Paso, TX;89;66;91;65;Sunny and very warm;W;10;17%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;78;49;59;42;Spotty showers;N;6;53%;64%;3

Fargo, ND;49;25;54;42;Partly sunny, cool;SE;6;37%;44%;8

Grand Junction, CO;75;51;82;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;14;23%;4%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;49;33;55;32;Sunny, but cool;NNE;10;40%;0%;9

Hartford, CT;62;40;57;37;Partly sunny;WNW;15;39%;8%;9

Helena, MT;47;36;59;41;A shower or two;SSW;7;64%;67%;2

Honolulu, HI;85;70;85;69;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;11;53%;76%;12

Houston, TX;83;67;85;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;60%;48%;6

Indianapolis, IN;53;36;60;44;Mostly cloudy, cool;NW;6;53%;32%;3

Jackson, MS;75;53;82;60;Mostly sunny;S;8;39%;19%;11

Jacksonville, FL;84;58;77;61;Nice with sunshine;E;10;43%;7%;11

Juneau, AK;71;42;72;44;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;43%;0%;5

Kansas City, MO;53;44;55;48;Cloudy;ESE;11;61%;70%;2

Knoxville, TN;62;41;62;50;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSE;5;57%;44%;5

Las Vegas, NV;93;66;84;58;Sunny and not as hot;SW;17;16%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;52;37;58;45;Cloudy and cool;NW;6;60%;40%;3

Little Rock, AR;68;48;64;55;Rain and a t-storm;NE;8;72%;84%;3

Long Beach, CA;71;58;69;58;Misty in the morning;WSW;8;66%;52%;6

Los Angeles, CA;74;56;70;57;Morning mist;WSW;7;58%;51%;7

Louisville, KY;57;40;62;46;Cloudy and cool;NW;5;54%;44%;3

Madison, WI;53;32;59;36;Mostly sunny, cool;ESE;6;37%;3%;9

Memphis, TN;67;50;63;57;Cloudy with a shower;E;9;71%;84%;3

Miami, FL;82;74;82;75;Partly sunny;ENE;15;57%;33%;12

Milwaukee, WI;47;36;53;36;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;42%;3%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;54;35;59;44;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;5;31%;17%;8

Mobile, AL;83;57;81;64;Partly sunny;SSE;8;44%;8%;11

Montgomery, AL;72;47;76;53;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;45%;10%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;34;9;19;8;Breezy, frigid;WNW;30;79%;29%;9

Nashville, TN;64;43;59;52;A shower in the p.m.;E;5;62%;82%;4

New Orleans, LA;83;65;82;71;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;11;53%;11%;11

New York, NY;58;41;59;40;Partly sunny;WNW;17;32%;3%;9

Newark, NJ;59;41;59;41;Partly sunny;WNW;15;30%;6%;9

Norfolk, VA;70;45;65;47;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;9;38%;8%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;58;50;60;57;A touch of rain;ESE;17;83%;72%;2

Olympia, WA;66;47;63;46;A bit of rain;S;8;76%;81%;2

Omaha, NE;56;42;59;45;Cloudy and cool;SE;9;45%;41%;3

Orlando, FL;88;64;85;66;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;11;46%;5%;12

Philadelphia, PA;61;43;60;42;Breezy with sunshine;W;15;30%;4%;9

Phoenix, AZ;100;71;93;66;Sunshine;WSW;8;16%;1%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;46;37;55;36;Variable cloudiness;W;15;43%;26%;7

Portland, ME;54;43;55;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;44%;9%;9

Portland, OR;72;49;63;50;A bit of rain;SSW;9;76%;88%;3

Providence, RI;56;39;58;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;15;37%;9%;9

Raleigh, NC;67;39;65;47;Partial sunshine;WSW;6;46%;14%;11

Reno, NV;71;47;58;41;Mostly cloudy;WSW;10;43%;42%;5

Richmond, VA;64;38;66;40;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;8;41%;6%;9

Roswell, NM;82;58;92;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;35%;6%;12

Sacramento, CA;77;55;69;49;A passing shower;SW;10;63%;63%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;85;59;74;52;Not as warm;SW;10;24%;30%;10

San Antonio, TX;85;69;88;71;Couple of t-storms;SSE;11;74%;84%;5

San Diego, CA;71;60;71;61;Mist in the morning;WNW;8;60%;59%;6

San Francisco, CA;69;55;64;52;A passing shower;W;11;72%;61%;4

Savannah, GA;81;51;74;56;Sunshine and nice;SSE;8;40%;8%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;54;64;52;Occasional rain;SSW;9;72%;67%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;53;34;56;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSE;9;42%;67%;4

Spokane, WA;70;48;58;47;A few showers;SSE;5;61%;91%;2

Springfield, IL;57;39;65;47;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;45%;38%;3

St. Louis, MO;60;43;57;49;A thick cloud cover;SE;7;59%;73%;3

Tampa, FL;89;63;88;66;Sunshine, pleasant;E;8;53%;6%;12

Toledo, OH;48;32;58;33;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;43%;5%;9

Tucson, AZ;95;63;92;59;Plenty of sun;SW;8;20%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;56;47;57;54;Spotty showers;E;15;82%;94%;2

Vero Beach, FL;82;67;81;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;55%;6%;12

Washington, DC;61;42;62;44;Partly sunny, cool;NW;9;39%;0%;9

Wichita, KS;45;43;52;49;Cloudy;ESE;13;82%;79%;2

Wilmington, DE;60;41;60;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;14;34%;2%;10

