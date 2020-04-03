US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;51;42;54;44;Mostly cloudy;N;5;57%;38%;2
Albuquerque, NM;69;42;71;47;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;7;32%;0%;8
Anchorage, AK;38;28;42;33;Cloudy;SE;2;71%;34%;1
Asheville, NC;67;43;71;46;Nice with some sun;N;6;49%;26%;8
Atlanta, GA;75;52;76;53;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;47%;11%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;53;47;52;43;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;16;72%;25%;3
Austin, TX;72;49;59;54;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;7;83%;91%;2
Baltimore, MD;61;47;62;48;Partly sunny;SSW;6;55%;32%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;81;61;80;62;Cloudy;SW;6;58%;67%;3
Billings, MT;47;28;50;28;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;8;36%;13%;5
Birmingham, AL;79;54;78;58;Partly sunny;NE;5;51%;21%;8
Bismarck, ND;27;12;44;22;Not as cold;S;14;61%;46%;4
Boise, ID;54;31;57;39;Cloudy;SE;9;51%;66%;2
Boston, MA;44;39;44;37;Damp in the morning;ENE;19;82%;54%;2
Bridgeport, CT;51;43;53;41;Mostly cloudy;SSE;13;64%;38%;2
Buffalo, NY;44;39;51;41;Partly sunny, milder;SSE;4;75%;72%;4
Burlington, VT;50;37;53;40;Some sun;NNE;6;64%;34%;3
Caribou, ME;46;30;44;30;Partial sunshine;WNW;5;63%;16%;3
Casper, WY;37;17;49;27;Partly sunny;S;15;45%;8%;6
Charleston, SC;74;52;72;54;Mostly sunny;SE;7;51%;6%;8
Charleston, WV;69;38;69;47;Clouds and sun;ESE;3;50%;27%;7
Charlotte, NC;75;46;75;48;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;40%;12%;8
Cheyenne, WY;37;20;52;31;Milder with sunshine;S;10;39%;6%;7
Chicago, IL;51;41;46;37;Showers around;NNE;9;65%;64%;5
Cleveland, OH;52;36;51;44;Partly sunny;NNE;6;67%;71%;5
Columbia, SC;77;47;77;49;Lots of sun, nice;ESE;5;42%;12%;8
Columbus, OH;65;35;66;48;Partly sunny;E;5;61%;72%;4
Concord, NH;49;36;53;33;Some sun;SSE;10;62%;42%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;66;40;54;48;Showers and t-storms;NNE;9;80%;85%;2
Denver, CO;44;26;58;37;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;46%;10%;7
Des Moines, IA;35;24;48;32;Partly sunny;ENE;7;55%;6%;6
Detroit, MI;60;33;58;40;Inc. clouds;W;5;64%;64%;4
Dodge City, KS;48;24;54;34;Clearing;SE;10;53%;30%;7
Duluth, MN;37;21;41;25;Mostly sunny;SW;6;56%;8%;5
El Paso, TX;80;54;80;55;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;23%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;36;21;38;29;Flurries;SSE;5;64%;90%;1
Fargo, ND;25;9;35;26;Partly sunny;SE;8;58%;21%;5
Grand Junction, CO;53;33;64;44;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;7;28%;4%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;64;43;49;30;Spotty showers;NNW;7;72%;67%;3
Hartford, CT;50;42;54;40;Mostly cloudy;SSE;11;63%;43%;2
Helena, MT;45;26;48;26;Partly sunny;WSW;6;46%;73%;3
Honolulu, HI;81;68;82;69;A shower or two;NNE;4;65%;82%;7
Houston, TX;78;59;68;59;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;7;93%;88%;3
Indianapolis, IN;68;48;63;41;Cloudy;N;6;70%;85%;2
Jackson, MS;77;57;81;61;Variable cloudiness;NNE;3;54%;44%;4
Jacksonville, FL;78;54;81;61;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;55%;18%;9
Juneau, AK;35;21;44;24;Not as cold;NE;6;53%;0%;3
Kansas City, MO;35;29;51;39;Mostly sunny;NE;7;55%;16%;7
Knoxville, TN;72;46;74;49;Periods of sun;ENE;5;53%;26%;7
Las Vegas, NV;73;50;78;54;Nice with sunshine;SW;10;22%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;66;43;70;50;Partly sunny;NNE;4;61%;72%;5
Little Rock, AR;67;54;63;52;Showers and t-storms;NNE;6;78%;84%;2
Long Beach, CA;66;54;68;56;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;8;57%;31%;7
Los Angeles, CA;70;53;70;58;Nice with sunshine;SSE;7;61%;30%;8
Louisville, KY;71;48;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;62%;72%;4
Madison, WI;66;30;51;31;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;9;45%;10%;6
Memphis, TN;73;54;74;55;A t-storm in spots;NE;4;66%;55%;2
Miami, FL;80;69;83;70;Sunshine and nice;SSE;8;56%;33%;10
Milwaukee, WI;57;37;48;33;Spotty a.m. showers;S;10;64%;61%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;33;23;47;30;Partly sunny;SSE;4;42%;8%;5
Mobile, AL;80;57;84;63;Variable clouds;WSW;5;50%;38%;7
Montgomery, AL;78;54;77;58;Some sun;NNE;4;55%;24%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;28;23;28;21;Partial sunshine;E;12;98%;33%;3
Nashville, TN;73;50;76;52;Partly sunny;N;4;54%;44%;6
New Orleans, LA;80;63;81;65;Cloudy;SW;7;56%;74%;4
New York, NY;52;45;56;45;Partly sunny;SSE;14;59%;42%;3
Newark, NJ;53;46;56;43;Sunny intervals;SSE;12;59%;35%;3
Norfolk, VA;69;48;57;43;Partly sunny;E;10;65%;33%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;38;33;53;43;Mostly sunny;E;8;70%;15%;5
Olympia, WA;44;26;52;37;Cloudy;NE;6;61%;67%;2
Omaha, NE;37;23;50;31;Mostly sunny;SE;7;49%;7%;6
Orlando, FL;84;62;88;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;3;46%;23%;9
Philadelphia, PA;57;46;57;45;Clouds and sun;S;7;57%;34%;3
Phoenix, AZ;84;57;84;57;Sunshine;SW;6;23%;2%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;59;37;63;46;Nice with some sun;SE;3;55%;72%;3
Portland, ME;47;38;46;37;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;69%;44%;2
Portland, OR;51;36;53;43;A little p.m. rain;ESE;7;75%;85%;1
Providence, RI;46;39;46;35;Damp in the morning;NE;16;69%;55%;2
Raleigh, NC;70;45;67;45;Mostly sunny;E;6;48%;9%;7
Reno, NV;57;32;54;39;Mostly cloudy;S;11;48%;58%;2
Richmond, VA;68;45;63;45;Partly sunny;E;6;57%;33%;4
Roswell, NM;64;40;69;43;Partly sunny;SSE;9;56%;9%;9
Sacramento, CA;68;44;58;50;Occasional rain;SSE;11;98%;90%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;52;36;64;46;Partly sunny;ESE;9;31%;29%;6
San Antonio, TX;75;53;58;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;11;89%;94%;2
San Diego, CA;65;55;66;57;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;8;63%;33%;5
San Francisco, CA;60;50;60;52;Occasional rain;SW;11;74%;86%;2
Savannah, GA;76;53;75;58;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;49%;6%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;34;52;41;Cloudy and cool;N;8;61%;63%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;30;19;48;29;Mostly sunny;S;9;44%;2%;6
Spokane, WA;45;29;51;34;Cloudy and cool;NE;4;45%;75%;2
Springfield, IL;70;38;54;37;Showers around;NNE;10;75%;77%;5
St. Louis, MO;72;41;51;44;Showers and t-storms;NE;7;78%;71%;2
Tampa, FL;83;59;85;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;57%;14%;9
Toledo, OH;65;36;57;40;Mostly cloudy;NNW;3;66%;72%;2
Tucson, AZ;83;50;83;51;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;19%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;40;35;53;45;Mostly sunny;NE;7;83%;32%;5
Vero Beach, FL;79;59;83;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;55%;38%;9
Washington, DC;63;47;63;46;Partly sunny;ESE;5;57%;27%;3
Wichita, KS;43;29;54;38;Mostly sunny;E;8;56%;12%;7
Wilmington, DE;56;47;59;43;Sunny intervals;S;8;57%;33%;3
_____
