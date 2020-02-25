US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;49;34;42;39;Rain and drizzle;WNW;6;82%;97%;1
Albuquerque, NM;42;21;45;26;Sunny, but chilly;N;5;29%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;22;13;26;10;Mostly cloudy;N;7;69%;5%;1
Asheville, NC;62;40;60;26;A p.m. shower or two;NW;11;58%;81%;2
Atlanta, GA;66;45;57;31;A shower or two;WNW;11;70%;59%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;48;44;51;42;Cloudy;SSW;11;98%;72%;1
Austin, TX;65;39;55;32;Sunny and cooler;NNW;13;39%;4%;5
Baltimore, MD;52;48;55;38;Drizzle;W;6;79%;86%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;68;50;58;35;Periods of sun;NNW;13;52%;15%;5
Billings, MT;35;24;46;30;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;43%;51%;3
Birmingham, AL;62;45;50;30;A shower or two;NW;15;76%;58%;2
Bismarck, ND;30;8;30;19;Periods of sun;SSE;6;63%;20%;3
Boise, ID;46;28;50;28;Partly sunny;NE;6;47%;2%;3
Boston, MA;52;42;46;41;Cloudy, mist, cooler;ENE;11;78%;91%;1
Bridgeport, CT;49;41;46;41;Cloudy and misty;NE;9;85%;85%;1
Buffalo, NY;40;33;37;25;Afternoon rain;SW;12;84%;95%;1
Burlington, VT;39;29;35;32;A bit of a.m. snow;SE;5;80%;93%;1
Caribou, ME;47;21;36;23;Dull and dreary;ENE;5;64%;76%;1
Casper, WY;22;5;29;18;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;21;67%;17%;2
Charleston, SC;67;60;68;42;Showers around;WNW;12;82%;88%;2
Charleston, WV;60;44;53;28;Becoming rainy;W;10;85%;92%;1
Charlotte, NC;65;48;68;35;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;10;59%;74%;4
Cheyenne, WY;22;9;37;25;Not as cold;WNW;14;37%;13%;4
Chicago, IL;38;30;33;21;Breezy with snow;WNW;20;69%;72%;1
Cleveland, OH;41;34;39;26;Afternoon rain;WNW;12;85%;92%;1
Columbia, SC;69;56;68;37;A shower in the p.m.;W;11;62%;74%;4
Columbus, OH;44;35;38;23;Cloudy, rain, breezy;W;15;87%;91%;1
Concord, NH;47;32;43;36;Bit of rain, snow;E;6;77%;89%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;60;36;48;31;Sunny and colder;N;19;50%;2%;5
Denver, CO;27;8;40;24;Sunny, but cold;SW;7;38%;15%;4
Des Moines, IA;39;25;33;18;Decreasing clouds;N;16;55%;1%;3
Detroit, MI;40;30;33;22;Snow, breezy, colder;WNW;16;80%;93%;1
Dodge City, KS;32;18;41;24;Cold with sunshine;SSW;12;61%;2%;4
Duluth, MN;32;15;23;7;Snow showers, colder;NNW;8;64%;79%;1
El Paso, TX;56;29;50;30;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;25%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;-5;-24;-2;-24;Very cold;N;4;64%;3%;1
Fargo, ND;19;4;17;7;Partly sunny;E;4;67%;6%;2
Grand Junction, CO;37;13;41;19;Mostly sunny, cold;NNE;6;30%;4%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;39;27;32;21;Some snow;NW;18;70%;91%;1
Hartford, CT;56;41;49;41;Cloudy, mist, cooler;ENE;6;74%;86%;1
Helena, MT;41;26;47;29;Mostly cloudy;W;9;53%;20%;2
Honolulu, HI;83;67;82;69;Mostly sunny, windy;ENE;19;55%;60%;7
Houston, TX;73;44;56;35;Sunshine;N;13;45%;6%;5
Indianapolis, IN;41;31;34;20;Snow, breezy, colder;WNW;15;87%;74%;1
Jackson, MS;64;45;51;31;A shower or two;NW;13;67%;56%;2
Jacksonville, FL;68;63;74;43;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;82%;81%;1
Juneau, AK;36;33;40;37;Breezy with rain;ESE;16;87%;88%;0
Kansas City, MO;44;29;39;24;Cold with clearing;W;14;52%;9%;1
Knoxville, TN;62;45;50;30;A bit of rain;W;14;70%;78%;1
Las Vegas, NV;60;37;62;41;Sunny, but cool;NNW;5;22%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;53;42;43;24;Spotty showers;W;15;80%;72%;1
Little Rock, AR;56;39;46;28;Clearing and cooler;NW;14;51%;29%;2
Long Beach, CA;80;51;80;51;Sunny and very warm;NNE;6;20%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;85;53;82;55;Sunny and very warm;NE;5;26%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;54;42;42;26;Spotty showers;WNW;15;79%;70%;1
Madison, WI;35;22;29;15;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;15;64%;60%;1
Memphis, TN;53;39;44;29;Cloudy and chilly;NW;15;68%;33%;1
Miami, FL;82;76;84;64;Spotty showers;WNW;13;70%;88%;6
Milwaukee, WI;37;28;32;18;A bit of snow;NW;20;58%;66%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;19;26;14;Cloudy and colder;NW;11;57%;3%;1
Mobile, AL;69;53;63;37;Becoming cloudy;NNW;15;56%;19%;5
Montgomery, AL;66;47;55;32;A shower or two;NW;15;72%;58%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;26;21;24;19;Windy;ESE;35;99%;94%;1
Nashville, TN;57;42;44;28;Rain/snow showers;WNW;16;75%;74%;1
New Orleans, LA;67;54;61;41;Lots of sun, cooler;NNW;15;52%;19%;5
New York, NY;52;44;49;42;Mostly cloudy, mist;ENE;19;80%;84%;1
Newark, NJ;52;44;50;42;Mostly cloudy, mist;ENE;16;76%;84%;1
Norfolk, VA;64;51;63;42;Cloudy;SW;11;83%;70%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;50;30;44;27;Sunny, but chilly;ESE;14;48%;0%;5
Olympia, WA;51;39;53;36;Spotty showers;SW;3;78%;71%;1
Omaha, NE;42;20;36;22;Decreasing clouds;SSE;14;51%;1%;4
Orlando, FL;85;65;82;52;Showers and t-storms;WNW;9;76%;71%;2
Philadelphia, PA;51;44;55;40;Mostly cloudy, mist;NNW;5;72%;84%;1
Phoenix, AZ;68;44;68;42;Sunny and cool;ENE;5;17%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;49;42;50;26;Cloudy, rain;WSW;11;78%;94%;1
Portland, ME;48;35;41;37;Bit of rain, snow;E;11;79%;88%;1
Portland, OR;56;42;57;36;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;65%;19%;2
Providence, RI;55;41;48;40;Cloudy, mist, cooler;E;8;80%;96%;1
Raleigh, NC;66;52;68;38;Clouds rolling in;W;10;66%;73%;4
Reno, NV;58;31;68;33;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;31%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;61;47;64;38;Cloudy and mild;SW;5;65%;70%;2
Roswell, NM;47;22;48;26;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;32%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;76;41;75;43;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;53%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;40;24;47;30;Partial sunshine;SE;7;39%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;68;40;57;27;Plenty of sun;N;13;39%;2%;5
San Diego, CA;74;54;75;54;Sunny and warm;NE;6;25%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;68;49;67;48;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;7;66%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;70;61;71;39;Showers around;WNW;9;80%;79%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;43;52;41;A shower or two;SSE;4;76%;64%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;35;13;29;16;Mostly sunny, cold;SE;8;70%;0%;3
Spokane, WA;47;32;50;31;Rather cloudy;S;3;61%;30%;1
Springfield, IL;37;27;33;18;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;17;78%;76%;1
St. Louis, MO;40;31;36;23;Morning snow showers;NW;15;66%;84%;2
Tampa, FL;81;67;78;53;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;89%;71%;2
Toledo, OH;39;30;34;21;Snow showers, colder;WNW;15;85%;99%;1
Tucson, AZ;64;38;63;38;Sunny, but cool;E;8;24%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;50;32;43;26;Very cold;NW;9;50%;11%;2
Vero Beach, FL;86;66;83;57;Showers and t-storms;WNW;11;82%;79%;2
Washington, DC;56;48;57;38;Drizzle;WNW;5;73%;85%;1
Wichita, KS;38;25;38;23;Lots of sun, cold;SSW;13;55%;2%;4
Wilmington, DE;50;44;54;39;Mainly cloudy, mist;NW;7;75%;84%;1
_____
