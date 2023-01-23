The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 23, 2023

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm will be centered off the coast of New England

today, but heavy snow is still expected across parts of the

Northeast. Warm ocean waters will likely keep much of the

coast above freezing, lengthening the lackluster snow season

in cities like Boston, New York City and Philadelphia. A

cold front extending southward from Canada will produce a

bit of snow across Minnesota and Upper Michigan. Another

storm brewing in the Southwest is expected to drop snow and

lower-elevation rain across Arizona and parts of New Mexico.

A storm dipping into the Northwest will produce snow in

Montana as well. A front in far South Florida will lead to a

few showers, while high pressure sitting over the central

United States will keep much of the area from the Dakotas to

Texas to Indiana dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 86 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Sunday -21 at Randolph, UT

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather