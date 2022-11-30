The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a strong cold front advances eastward, severe weather will shift across the Southeast states today. Even though the storms are not likely to be as intense as Tuesday night, they can still produce incidents of high winds, flash flooding and a couple of tornadoes. Farther north, showers with strong wind gusts will rattle the Northeast. In the wake of the cold front, Arctic air will sweep across the Midwest and into the Appalachians. Gusts topping 60 mph can occur, especially near the Great Lakes. The high winds can lead to sporadic power outages, tree damage and travel delays. Meanwhile, a potent storm will drop southward along the Pacific Coast states with coastal low-elevation rain and inland and mountain heavy snow. As a plume of heavy precipitation moves southward, travel delays will mount. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 90 at Kingsville, TX National Low Tuesday -27 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather