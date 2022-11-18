The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 18, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A major, long-lasting, lake-effect snowstorm will deliver bands of very heavy snow today, most likely off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Snowfall rates are expected to exceed 2 inches per hour in the most persistent bands, leading to dangerous travel and significant accumulations where these bands can set up for hours at a time. However, moderate to heavy snow will also be possible off the other Great Lakes. A second area of snow will stretch from Colorado into New Mexico as a cold front drops southward, bringing frigid conditions into not only parts of the West but also the Plains. Farther south, another disturbance will lead to areas of rain for South Texas. This rain will press to the northeast, approaching the Louisiana coast during the day. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 82 at Anaheim, CA National Low Thursday -13 at Climax, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather