The Nation's Weather for Thursday, November 17, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A strong storm will continue to pull away from the Eastern Seaboard today, leaving little more than some rain and snow showers through mainly interior sections of the Northeast and New England. However, a major late-effect snowstorm will begin to take shape around the Great Lakes, with extremely heavy snow possible by late in the day. Other areas of generally lighter snow will extend into the North Central states and into parts of the northern Plains along and behind a cold front, with heavier snowfall possible in Colorado near a storm center that will develop in the Rocky Mountains. Elsewhere, showers could reach parts of the lower Rio Grande Valley in Texas, with quiet weather for much of the Southeast and West Coast. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 88 at Marathon, FL National Low Wednesday -11 at Dunn Center, ND _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather