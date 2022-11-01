The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The storm that began to spread clouds and rain into the

Northeast on Halloween is forecast to depart the area

today. While the air behind the storm is not all that cool,

some cooler air will push into the Southeast as sunshine

returns. Farther west, warmth and sunshine will generally be

the rule from the Southwest to the Plains and Mississippi

Valley. An exception will be a batch of clouds and soaking

rain along the Texas coast as a storm forms along a stalled

front. Meanwhile, a strong push of colder air will bring

low-elevation rain and mountain snow from Washington and

Oregon to Idaho, Northern California and northwestern

Montana. Colder air and mountain snow will reach farther to

the southwest over the West at midweek. In the tropics, Lisa

in the Caribbean will head toward Central America.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 92 at Punta Gorda, FL

National Low Monday 9 at Gothic, CO

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather