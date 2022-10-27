The Nation's Weather for Thursday, October 27, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern half of the nation will be free from

rain today as downpours continue to gather offshore over the

Atlantic. Exceptions will be a few showers over the Florida

Peninsula and in northern New England. High pressure over

Michigan is forecast to sprawl to the Appalachians, Gulf

coast and the Mississippi Valley. As a storm drops from the

central Rockies to the southern High Plains, showers will

extend from western Minnesota to New Mexico with some snow

for the higher elevations of the Colorado Rockies. As this

storm continues to move along, locally severe thunderstorms

are expected to erupt in parts of western and central Texas.

A large rainstorm will evolve over the South Central states

from Friday to this weekend. Rain and mountain snow from the

next Pacific storm will reach western Washington.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 88 at Titusville, FL

National Low Wednesday 1 at Daniel, WY

