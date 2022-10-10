The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY An area of high pressure over the mid-Atlantic today is expected to keep it cool, but dry across much of the Northeast and Ohio Valley. The exception may be a couple of showers across New England. This high pressure will also allow for wind to bring warmer air into the Northern Plains. The areas with the most widespread wet weather will remain across the southern U.S., where a stalled front will allow for some showers and thunderstorms from Coastal South Carolina to Florida. A separate storm in the Southwest will give way to some showers and even a couple thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon from western Texas to the Southern California mountains. These storms could bring flash flooding. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 103 at Death Valley, CA National Low Sunday 15 at Walden, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather