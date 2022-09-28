The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Hurricane Ian will approach the west-central coast of

Florida today with flooding rain, damaging winds, dangerous

storm surge and a few tornadoes. Farther north, lingering

showers are forecast from Ohio to Maine, with the coast

likely to remain dry. As a storm begins to roll in from the

Pacific, showers are expected along the Oregon and

Washington coasts. Afternoon thunderstorms will occur in

Nevada, Colorado, Utah and Arizona. Any of these storms can

have the ability to produce flash flooding due to high

rainfall rates and dry soil. Southern California will remain

warm, and a few places will experience triple-digit highs.

Areas from Nebraska northward to North Dakota are expected

to stay dry and breezy with seasonable temperatures.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 112 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 23 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

