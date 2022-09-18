The Nation's Weather for Sunday, September 18, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY High pressure will keep areas from the mid-Atlantic and interior Southeast to the southern Plains and Southwest dry and sunny today. Northern New England will have periods of rain with late-day showers extending into parts of Massachusetts. Heat will build over the central and southern Plains as downpours persist from the Florida Peninsula to the Texas coast. There can be some urban flooding in this area. Farther to the north, a storm system and trailing front will spread showers and thunderstorms from Iowa into northern Illinois. A separate storm is forecast to push rain into part of Northern California. Meanwhile, a powerful storm will slam western Alaska with high winds and coastal flooding. Fiona will sail the islands of the northeastern Caribbean with drenching downpours and gusty thunderstorms. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 103 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 24 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather