The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 17, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A zone of high pressure will keep areas from southern New England, the mid-Atlantic and interior Southeast to the southern Plains and Southwest dry and sunny today. Heat will build over the central and southern Plains as downpours persist from the Florida Peninsula to the Texas coast. There can be incidents of urban flooding in this area. Farther to the north, one storm system and trailing front will spread showers and thunderstorms from the Upper Midwest to the northern Plains and the northern Rockies. A separate storm is forecast to push rain into western Oregon and part of Northern California. Meanwhile, a powerful storm will slam western Alaska with high winds and coastal flooding. Fiona will cruise the islands of the northeastern Caribbean with drenching downpours and gusty thunderstorms. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 102 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday 24 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather