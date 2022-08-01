The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 1, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Tranquil conditions will stretch from the Great Lakes region to New England today with the exception of a few morning showers. Farther south, thunderstorms will drench a swath from northern Arkansas through Virginia. At the same time, strong thunderstorms will impact areas from Michigan through Illinois, and westward into northeastern Missouri. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to stray farther inland across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Monsoon thunderstorm activity will remain widespread across the Southwestern states, including parts of California, bringing the risk of flash flooding amid the heaviest downpours. Interior portions of the Northwest will continue to sizzle before cooler air begins to push farther inland during midweek. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 110 at Ocotillo Wells, CA National Low Sunday 39 at West Yellowstone, MT _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather