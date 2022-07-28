The Nation's Weather for Thursday, July 28, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The greatest risk of torrential downpours and flooding that

can threaten lives and property today will stretch from

southern Missouri to Kentucky and West Virginia. These areas

are at greatest risk for several inches of rain in just a

few hours. More localized downpours from thunderstorms are

in store for the Northeast, Great Lakes, Gulf Coast and

interior Southwest. Some of these storms can bring isolated

strong wind gusts. On the fringe of some of the storms over

the Southwest, dust can be kicked up, which can bring sudden

very low visibility. As seasonable temperatures continue

over the North Central and Northeast states, very hot and

humid conditions will persist farther south. A heat wave

will continue with intense late-July sunshine in the

Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 121 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 39 at Gothic, CO

