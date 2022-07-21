The Nation's Weather for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a potent storm retreats northward over eastern Canada, a trailing front will trigger thunderstorms along the Eastern Seaboard and to the South Central states today. Some of the storms in New England and the Southeast have the potential to be severe with high winds and localized flash flooding. While temperatures were slashed a few degrees in parts of the South Central states at midweek, the region will remain very hot overall, and some of that heat will build in the East through this weekend. Much of the interior West will remain dry and hot. However, there will be a few pockets of thunderstorms associated with the North American monsoon that will continue to roam about. A few of these storms have the potential to bring flooding downpours and gusty winds. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 123 at Death Valley, CA National Low Wednesday 34 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather