The Nation's Weather for Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Thunderstorms from Maryland to Florida and Alabama can produce flash flooding and gusty winds today. Spotty storms will briefly cool portions of Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas from late afternoon through the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. Severe thunderstorms, capable of producing flash flooding, damaging winds and hail, will affect the Dakotas, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A storm system over the Northwest is expected to bring a stray shower in Washington and Oregon with thunderstorms possible in Idaho and Montana. As the rain departs the mid-Atlantic, cool and drier air will expand over the Northeast. Meanwhile, well-above-average temperatures persist from the South Central states to the interior Southwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 117 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday 27 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather