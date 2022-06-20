The Nation's Weather for Monday, June 20, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A few showers will impact the inland Northeast today as the

rest of the region remains dry. Late-day strong to severe

thunderstorms are also expected from northern North Dakota

and Minnesota, through portions of Nebraska. Any storm can

bring damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours. Heat and

humidity will also continue to surge northward over the

Plains. Pleasant conditions are expected to expand across

the mid-Atlantic and into parts of the Southeast, allowing

continued low thunderstorm activity and mostly sunny skies.

However, a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are

expected across much of Florida. Monsoonal moisture is also

expected to continue bringing showers and thunderstorms

across portions of New Mexico.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 105 at Eloy, AZ

National Low Sunday 16 at Bodie State Park, CA

