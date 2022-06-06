The Nation's Weather for Monday, June 6, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Surf will remain rough along the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts today as Tropical Storm Alex brings a bout of rain and gusty winds to Bermuda. A few thunderstorms may rumble in Florida and Georgia, though most areas along the Eastern Seaboard will have dry weather and sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms will drench the central Great Lakes to the middle Mississippi Valley, with street flooding possible. A renewed risk of severe weather is likely to emerge across the central High Plains as thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail erupt late in the day. Meanwhile, dry weather will persist farther south with record heat in Texas and eastern New Mexico. Showers, some containing rumbles of thunder, will keep the Northwest and central Rockies unsettled. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 109 at Death Valley, CA National Low Sunday 29 at Celina, MN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather