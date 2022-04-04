The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 4, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm is expected to move through the Midwest today

bringing both rain and snow showers to the area. At the same

time, a storm will continue to impact the Northwest bringing

some rain and mountain snow to Washington, Oregon, Idaho and

portions of western Montana. Much of the Southwest can

expect dry conditions with any precipitation being confined

to higher elevations in the Colorado Rockies. Storms will

develop in the South Central states, especially in Texas,

Oklahoma, northern Arkansas and southern Missouri. Some

storms can be strong to severe during the afternoon in

eastern Texas. The Northeast and Southeast are expected to

be mainly dry with rain in the Southeast being confined to

Florida, and afternoon rain in the Northeast remaining in

far western Pennsylvania.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 96 at Zapata, TX

National Low Sunday 5 at Cotton, MN

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather