The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 13, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Cold air and breezy conditions will linger across the

Northeast today in the wake of the latest snowstorm. A weak

storm will keep the chill in place and allow for snow

showers and flurries across interior areas by the afternoon

hours. Farther south, the morning will start with

near-record low temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the

Southeast, which is 15-25 degrees below normal. Temperatures

will rebound quickly throughout the day under a good deal of

sunshine. Unsettled weather is forecast to return to the

Northwest as a storm brings rain, mountain snow and gusty

winds to the region. Some snow will extend as far east as

the northern High Plains and Colorado Rockies. The balance

of the country can expect dry weather this day.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 91 at Pompano Beach, FL

National Low Saturday -29 at Kabetogama, MN

