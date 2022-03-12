The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 12, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A rapidly strengthening storm, called a bomb cyclone in the meteorological community, will bring dramatic weather and fast weather changes in the East today. Heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms to start in the coastal Northeast will be followed by a period of snow. The heaviest snow and fastest freeze-up will occur in the Appalachians where 3-12 inches of snow will fall with locally higher amounts. Travel will deteriorate rapidly. Farther south, severe storms will start the day along the southern Atlantic coast, but it may take until the evening until thunderstorms clear the southern part of the Florida Peninsula. A hard freeze will follow over much of the Southeast tonight as mid-winter air settles over the Midwest and Northeast. Rain is forecast to approach the coastal Northwest. The rest of the West will be dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 91 at Sebring, FL National Low Friday -34 at Antero Reservoir, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather