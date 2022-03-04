The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 4, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As the jet stream begins to retreat northward over the Eastern states and bulges northward in the Central region, it will dip across the West today. This setup will allow colder air and areas of low-elevation rain and mountain snow to increase. A brief soaking is in store for parts of Southern California as heavy snow falls for a time over the Sierra Nevada. Areas of snow will also break out over the Rockies ahead of a pair of storms set to bring snow, ice and severe weather to parts of the Plains this weekend. Warmth will build over the South Central states, and cold air will ease in the Northeast. Most areas from the Plains to the Atlantic coast will be free of rain and snow today. Heavy rain and severe storms will focus on parts of the Ohio and lower Mississippi valleys on Sunday and Sunday night. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 90 at Chandler, AZ National Low Thursday -27 at Embarrass, MN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather