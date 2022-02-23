The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As the first of twin storms exits the Northeast with snow in

northern New England for a time, the second system will have

already started to gather moisture in the Southwest and

South Central states. Rain will linger from part of the

mid-Atlantic coast to the Texas coast with spotty heavy

thunderstorms in Louisiana and southeastern Texas. Rain will

ramp up over interior Texas, and as cold air oozes

southward, freezing rain and sleet will make for hazardous

travel from north-central Texas and Oklahoma to Arkansas.

This ice zone will expand across the Ohio Valley at night as

a round of heavy rain can aggravate flooding farther south.

The second storm will bring heavy snow from parts of the

Sierra Nevada in California to the Rockies in Colorado and

Wyoming. Rain will dampen low elevations in the Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 100 at Zapata, TX

National Low Tuesday -27 at Crosby, ND

