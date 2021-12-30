The Nation's Weather for Thursday, December 30, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A weakening storm will spread rain showers from much of the

Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New

England with snow showers over the northern tier of the

Northeast today. Leftover thunderstorms from the Mississippi

Valley during Wednesday night can still be locally heavy and

gusty along parts of the central Gulf coast and Interstate

20 corridor. While much of the Plains will be tranquil with

building warmth in southern areas, a storm pivoting across

Southern California will bring everything from snow and ice

to severe weather by Friday night. The storm will bring

heavy rain and localized flooding to Southern California and

rain showers to the deserts. Heavy snow will fall over the

mountains in the region. Farther north, a separate storm

will bring areas of accumulating snow to much of the

Northwest with a wintry mix on the Oregon coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 89 at Harlingen, TX

National Low Wednesday -33 at Hallock, MN

