The Nation's Weather for Sunday, November 21, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A front will push down into the Ohio Valley today bringing rain from western New York all the way to eastern Texas. Cold air and strong winds will push in behind the front, impacting the northern Plains. With the trailing cold air, there will be periods of snow, mainly in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. Continued onshore flow in Florida will bring more showers and thunderstorms, especially on the eastern side of the state. A Santa Ana wind event is also forecast. There will be low humidity in Southern California along with the strong winds which will act to produce dangerous fire conditions. The South will remain warm although a high in the Plains will bring colder air farther north. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 85 at Palm Springs, CA National Low Saturday 8 at Saco, MT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather