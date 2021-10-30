The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 30, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A potent storm that hit the Pacific coast last weekend as a bomb cyclone will still pack enough punch to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to a large part of the Northeast today. Enough rain can fall in New England and New York state to lead to flooding, while strong winds near the coast may trigger power outages. As winds push ocean water westward, coastal flooding could be significant as well. Clouds and lesser rain will fall on parts of the Ohio Valley, central and southern Appalachians and the southern part of the Atlantic coast as cool air pivots in. Much of the Plains and Southwest can expect a dry day. A storm is forecast to bring more drenching rain to part of Northern California, while spotty rain and snow showers riddle Montana. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 95 at San Bernardino, CA National Low Friday 11 at Angel Fire, NM _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather