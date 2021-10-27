The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 27, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As rain from a strengthening nor'easter diminishes in New England today, gusty winds are forecast to persist. The same system has the potential to evolve into a sub-tropical or tropical storm into the end of the week while moving out to sea. Much of the rest of the eastern third of the nation will be dry. However, a potent storm is expected to produce a band of drenching rain over the central and northern Plains with severe thunderstorms closer to the Gulf coast. The severe thunderstorm risk includes the potential for a few tornadoes. A pocket of chilly air will contribute to spotty rain and high-elevation snow showers from Colorado to Montana and Idaho. While much of the Southwest remains dry with gusty winds over the southern Rockies and High Plains, some rain will return to part of the coastal Northwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 102 at Zapata, TX National Low Tuesday 16 at Mammoth Lakes, CA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather