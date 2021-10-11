The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 11, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A few showers will stretch along the coast from southern New

Jersey to the Carolinas today. Farther south, a few isolated

thunderstorms will develop across eastern Florida. Across

the Midwest, gusty storms will erupt and bring the threat of

hail, flash flooding and even a tornado. A few spotty

thunderstorms will extend down to Missouri, Louisiana and

eastern Texas. Periods of showers and high-elevation snow

will spread eastward across the Northwest into portions of

the northern Rockies. Cooler air and windy conditions will

continue to push into the Southwest. Central and Southern

California will have an uptick in winds throughout the day,

with some locations having the potential to gust past 60

mph. This will lead to a heightened risk for wildfire

activity.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 105 at Zapata, TX

National Low Sunday 10 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

