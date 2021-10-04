The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 4, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm centered over the Ohio Valley will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms today from the Great Lakes to the Northeast. Some rain, particularly in New England, may be heavy enough to bring flooding, especially in low-lying areas. A cold front extending southward from that storm will allow for showers and thunderstorms to move across the southern Appalachians and the Tennessee Valley to the Gulf Coast. Spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible in the Carolinas ahead of this front. Meanwhile, high pressure over the Rockies will continue to bring dry weather to the Plains and intermountain West. This high will also usher in a surge of warmer air into the northern Plains. The West Coast will remain dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 101 at Thermal, CA National Low Sunday 17 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather