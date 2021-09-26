The Nation's Weather for Sunday, September 26, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Another mostly calm day is on deck for the United States today with just a few locations getting in on the action. The stationary front in Maine will move west a little. Rain can impact the eastern New England states, but a majority of that precipitation will fall in the morning. In Arizona and New Mexico, some thunderstorms will produce heavy downpours. Localized flash flooding will be possible in some areas. A cold front in the Pacific Northwest will starts to creep into the picture tomorrow. Most of the rain will be contained to western Washington as the front begins to move in. Once again, there will be afternoon thunderstorms in South Florida. It will be comfortable for most, but the Plains will be warmer with areas from Nebraska through Texas having temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 106 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 22 at Walden, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather