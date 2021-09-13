The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 13, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to impact the Texas

Louisiana coasts today as it moves northward. Winds can gust

up to 40-60 mph, but rainfall will be a bigger issue with

some locations receiving 8-12 inches of rain before the

storm ends. Elsewhere, there will be some scattered storms

ranging from northern Colorado into southern Montana and

east through South Dakota. These storms could produce

isolated strong wind gusts and also have the ability to

produce localized flash flooding. It will be mostly dry

elsewhere on Monday. Above-average temperatures are forecast

from Southern California through the middle of the country

to Maryland. There will also be enhanced smoke from the

wildfires, with wind blowing it into the eastern half of the

country. This will likely create poor air quality.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 114 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 25 at Stanley, ID

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather