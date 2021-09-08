The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 8, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a cold front approaches, drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms will pivot through the Northeastern states today. Enough rain can fall at the local level to renew flash flooding in some communities still recovering from Ida. Wind gusts in some of the storms may topple trees in the already wet soil. Within the cool air, spotty showers are in store for the Great Lakes region with the risk of a few waterspouts. Locally drenching thunderstorms are forecast from the northeastern Gulf Coast to the southern Appalachians as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico spills northward. A weak tropical disturbance still has potential to develop over the northeastern Gulf into Thursday and at the end of the week off the southern Atlantic coast. Much of the West will remain dry and hot. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 122 at Death Valley, CA National Low Tuesday 26 at Walden, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather