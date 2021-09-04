The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 4, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tranquil conditions will continue for much of the East

today, with low humidity and near-normal September

temperatures. The one exception will be across the Florida

Peninsula, where heavy thunderstorms can pop up, mainly

during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast

to ignite over the nation's midsection between seasonable

air in the north and heat over the South Central states.

Most of the stormy weather will congregate between Kansas

and Indiana, although stray storms are also possible into

New Mexico. Showers will dampen the Upper Midwest, while the

rest of the North Central states will have a dry day. The

West is expected to get no relief from wildfires and poor

air quality as rain-free conditions persist.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 109 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Friday 24 at Stanley, ID

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather