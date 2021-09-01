The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The combination of tropical moisture from Ida and a recent

press of cool air from Canada will lead to a swath of

torrential rain from parts of the Appalachians to portions

of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England regions today

into tonight. A general 4-8 inches of rain is forecast with

locally higher amounts. Most of that rain may fall in less

than 24 hours and lead to urban and small stream flooding

initially and significant rises on the rivers to end the

week. Severe storms, including the risk of tornadoes, are

forecast from the Carolinas to southern New Jersey. Heavy

storms will drench parts of the Gulf Coast and the central

Plains. Moisture from Nora will add to showers and

thunderstorms over the interior Southwest and can lead to

flash flooding. Wildfires will continue in the West.

SPECIAL WEATHER

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 111 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 27 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

