The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Even though Ida will continue to unravel over the interior

eastern United States today, torrential rainfall from the

storm will spread the risk of major, widespread flooding

from the Tennessee Valley to the central Appalachians before

reaching the coastal Northeast at midweek. Severe weather,

including tornadoes, will be a concern south and east of the

track of Ida as well. Cooler air invading the Northeast may

help to enhance rainfall as Ida approaches. Showers and

thunderstorms are forecast along that front, away from Ida

over parts of the central Plains. Moisture from Nora, that

originated in the eastern Pacific, is forecast to join up

with and enhance thunderstorms over the interior Southwest.

Much of the rest of the Plains and Western states will

remain dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 120 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 23 at Daniel, WY

_____

