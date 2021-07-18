The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 18, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will bring rounds of rain to parts of northern New

England today, with showers and thunderstorms extending

south and west into the mid-Atlantic states. There will be

numerous showers and thunderstorms across the Tennessee

River and mid-Mississippi River valleys, some may produce

downpours. A few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon,

will develop along the western Gulf coast from Texas to

Louisiana. Drenching thunderstorms will develop across the

Florida Peninsula, most numerous in the afternoon and along

the west coast. Thunderstorms will erupt across the southern

Plains with gusty winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. It

will remain hazy and hot across the Pacific Northwest into

the northern Plains. Thunderstorms will again pop up in

parts of the Southwest, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 32 at Climax, CO

