NATIONAL SUMMARY

The combination of very warm and very humid air with ripples

in the jet stream will lead to more rounds of drenching

thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding in the

central Appalachians, the mid-Atlantic and New England

today. The same variety of storms are likely in parts of the

South and Ohio Valley but on a bit less concentrated level.

A few storms can pulse enough to produce incidents of high

winds and hail. A more concentrated patch of severe weather

is forecast from parts of Nebraska and Kansas to Iowa,

southern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Storms in this zone will

carry a greater risk of high winds, large hail and even a

few tornadoes. Storms that erupt in the heat of the day over

the interior West can bring gusty winds, isolated flash

flooding and the risk of lightning-induced wildfires.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 121 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 38 at Wolcott, CO

