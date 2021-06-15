The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Showers and thunderstorms will retreat to the immediate East Coast today as cooler and less humid air begins to expand from the Midwest to the Appalachians. A southward dip in the jet stream will help prevent a tropical system, just offshore, from assaulting the Northeast coast. Warm and humid air will linger along the Gulf coast, where showers and thunderstorms are forecast to erupt. As eastern parts of the North Central states stay cool, western portions will heat up under sunshine. Much of the West is forecast to stay very hot with blazing sunshine. Cool and rainy conditions that affected the coastal Northwest since the weekend will begin to push inland. Meanwhile, the southwestern Gulf of Mexico will be watched for tropical activity later on this week. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 118 at Death Valley, CA National Low Monday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather