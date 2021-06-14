The Nation's Weather for Monday, June 14, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Florida, which has been experiencing a drought as of late,

will finally receive much-needed rain and thunderstorms

today. The far southern portion of the state will remain

abnormally dry, however. Showers will make their way through

New England during the morning hours, followed by afternoon

thunderstorms stretching from the Ohio Valley into New York.

These could be heavy at times, especially in Ohio, West

Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Heat has moved into

the Southwest and unfortunately shows no sign of letting up.

Temperatures over 100 degrees will range from southern Texas

to California, to as far north as Wyoming. Triple-digit

temperatures are likely as far east as New Orleans.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 116 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 28 at Bellemont, AZ

