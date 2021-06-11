The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 11, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A bubble of high pressure off the New England coast will have just enough influence to keep much of the Northeast cool and dry today. However, farther to the south and west, very warm and humid conditions will remain with a mosaic of showers and thunderstorms over the Southeast and Midwest. Some of the storms can produce flash flooding and strong wind gusts. Storms may be severe to start the day in part of the Upper Midwest and northern Plains. As hot, humid air holds over the South Central states, a weak push of cooler and less humid air will give the northern Plains a little break from the heat today. Heat is forecast to build over much of the West into this weekend under sunshine. As an exception, the immediate coast of the Northwest will be cool with rain for a time. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 111 at Roswell, NM National Low Thursday 13 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather