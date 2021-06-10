The Nation's Weather for Thursday, June 10, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Cooler and less humid air with a clearing sky is forecast to expand southwest across the Northeast today. Meanwhile, very warm and humid air is likely to remain over much of the Mississippi Valley, Southeast, central Appalachians and the lower mid-Atlantic regions with a mosaic of drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms. Heat will continue to sear much of the central and northern Plains with many areas forecast to hit 90 degrees or higher. As a vigorous storm system pushes across the northern Rockies, a major outbreak of severe weather that includes high winds, large hail and a few tornadoes is forecast for a large part of the northern Plains. As cooler air expands over the Northwest, a few showers can dampen some locations. Much of the Southwest can expect a continuation of dry and sunny conditions. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 111 at Castolon, TX National Low Wednesday 27 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather