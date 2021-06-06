The Nation's Weather for Monday, June 7, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Storms are set to impact a majority of the east tomorrow

with everywhere from Texas to Michigan to North Carolina

getting in on the action. Scattered storms have battered

the South the last few days leaving the ground saturated.

These continuous storms will likely bring flash flooding to

prone areas east Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The

Northeast will miss out on most of the rain and will

instead have to deal with the heat. Monday will bring

temperatures of over 90 degrees to most of the Northeast

will select spots seeing AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures

in the triple digits. The northern Plains are also

remaining hot but will likely see severe storms in the

afternoon or evening. These storms will range from North

Dakota through the Rockies and northern Texas.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 103 at Needles, CA

National Low Sunday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA

