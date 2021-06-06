The Nation's Weather for Monday, June 7, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Storms are set to impact a majority of the east tomorrow with everywhere from Texas to Michigan to North Carolina getting in on the action. Scattered storms have battered the South the last few days leaving the ground saturated. These continuous storms will likely bring flash flooding to prone areas east Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The Northeast will miss out on most of the rain and will instead have to deal with the heat. Monday will bring temperatures of over 90 degrees to most of the Northeast will select spots seeing AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures in the triple digits. The northern Plains are also remaining hot but will likely see severe storms in the afternoon or evening. These storms will range from North Dakota through the Rockies and northern Texas. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 103 at Needles, CA National Low Sunday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather