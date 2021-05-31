The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 31, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY It will be an active Memorial Day across the southern Plains as severe thunderstorms will move across western Texas and eastern New Mexico today. These storms will have the potential to bring large hail, flooding rain and damaging wind gusts. The threat of flooding rain and severe storms will continue into the overnight hours. There will also be thunderstorms in portions of the Upper Midwest. These storms will not be as damaging as the ones in the southern Plains. A few thunderstorms moving across the Florida Peninsula will produce a few heavy downpours. Meanwhile, the wet weather across New England will come to an end from south to north during the day. The heat will prevail across the West as some record highs are likely to be challenged. However, there will be no relief for the drought in the Southwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 113 at Death Valley, CA National Low Sunday 23 at West Yellowstone, MT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather