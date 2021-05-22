The Nation's Weather for Saturday, May 22, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers will continue to occur across the interior Northwest

today with snow showers at the very highest elevations and

some thundershowers possible in Nevada as cold air flows

through the region. Thunderstorms are anticipated to stretch

from the Dakotas and Minnesota to Texas as humid air flows

in from the Gulf of Mexico. Storms in eastern Colorado,

eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle can bring hail

and damaging winds. Warm air is forecast from Minnesota to

the Atlantic coast as showers and thunderstorms develop in

the Northeast from northern Pennsylvania to northern New

England. Showers will also occur in southeastern Florida

along a breezy coast. It will be dry elsewhere across the

nation with a wildfire risk in Utah and Arizona.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 102 at Presidio, TX

National Low Friday 19 at Bodie State Park, CA

