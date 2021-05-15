The Nation's Weather for Saturday, May 15, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A potent storm will produce thunderstorms from South Texas into the southern Rockies and the Plains today as humidity increases along the western Gulf Coast. From there, showers are expected to spread into the western Midwest while warmer air is anticipated in southern Minnesota and Iowa. Thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico and northwestern Texas can bring hail and damaging winds in the afternoon. Thunderstorms can also form across parts of Nevada, while drizzle falls on Central California. Showers will spread in the Northeast, particularly in the afternoon, and afternoon thunderstorms are expected in eastern Florida accompanied by breezy conditions. It will be dry elsewhere in the nation. The Pacific Northwest will warm up a bit. Parts of California will feel cooler. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 110 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday 24 at Angel Fire, NM _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather