The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to continue

drenching portions of the Gulf Coast today from Texas to the

Carolinas and eastern Florida as cooler air clashes with

humid Gulf air. These thunderstorms will not be as severe as

recent activity, but flash flooding may still be an issue.

Showers are also expected to dampen the eastern Rockies and

western Plains as conditions turn warmer after a wintry

storm moves away. Spotty showers are forecast for New

England as well, accompanied by a chilly breeze. Elsewhere

across the nation, it will be largely dry as the West heats

up and drought conditions worsen. Cooler weather will

infiltrate the Plains and East, except for some milder air

around the Great Lakes.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 101 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 16 at Dakota Hill, CO

