The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Heavy thunderstorms are expected to pummel parts of the

South today from central Texas to Alabama, with rain

spreading into the Plains and mixing with snow in the

southern Rockies. Thundershowers will be likely across parts

of the northern Rockies as the area turns warmer. To the

east, showers are anticipated to impact the eastern Great

Lakes and northern Northeast, and hail is possible in some

of the heavier showers. Breezy, even windy conditions will

affect the Northeast as well, particularly along the coast.

Thunderstorms are forecast in the Southeast, mainly in

southern Georgia and Florida as warm, humid air moves in.

Areas elsewhere across the nation will be largely dry as the

Southwest continues to heat up.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 102 at Laredo, TX

National Low Monday 13 at Atlantic City, WY

