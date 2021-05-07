The Nation's Weather for Friday, May 7, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Showers will dampen the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley today. Embedded thunderstorms could contain small hail. Much colder air will move into the Pacific Northwest, accompanied by rain and mountain snow in Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho. Farther inland, afternoon thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front from western and central Montana southwestward through northern Nevada. A spotty thunderstorm or two may rumble during the afternoon in northern and central New Mexico. A thunderstorm will be possible any time from south-central Kansas to northern and central Oklahoma. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in far South Florida. Much of the nation will have below-normal temperatures. However, very warm air will continue to be located over the Southwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 108 at Death Valley, CA National Low Thursday 18 at Walden, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather