The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Following a cool and blustery start to the week in the Northeast, milder air will surge into the region today with continued dry, sunny weather. Storminess is forecast to return along the Gulf coast states, with downpours spreading northward into flood-weary areas of the Tennessee Valley at night. New or worsening flooding problems will be the primary threat due to the showers and thunderstorms, but some of the strongest storms may contain hail and gusty winds. Chilly air is forecast to rush into the North Central states and sink southward across the Intermountain West. Stray showers may dampen the Upper Midwest along the leading edge of the cold surge, with rain and snow showers expected across the Rockies. The Pacific Coast will be dry and mild. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 97 at Ocotillo Wells, CA National Low Monday 6 at Champion, MI _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather